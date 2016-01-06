UFO recorded during flight over Río de Janeiro

Brazilian singer and actor Rodrigo Andrade, in late 2015, witnessed what he described as a UFO while flying on a private flight from Río de Janeiro (SDU-Santos Dumont) to Campinas, Brazil (VCP-Viracopos – Campinas International Airport) and he was in the cockpit with the pilot and copilot.

Witnesses were able to record the object that, as they stated, followed their plane for 25 minutes. In the recording they show that the UFO is not on the radar and the control tower said they had no traffic in that area.

Oi turma, pensei muito se deveria publicar esse vídeo ou não. Enfim, resolvi publicar… Estávamos voando em 3, eu o piloto e o co-piloto quando um objeto não identificado apareceu e acompanhou nossa aeronave por cerca de 25 minutos… ?? Posted by Rodrigo Andrade on Wednesday, December 30, 2015

Witness report: “Hi folks, I’ve thought about whether to publish the video or not, anyway, I decided to publish it… We were three flying, the pilot, copilot and me when an unidentified object appeared and followed our plane for about 25 minutes.. “

