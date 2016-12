Gary McKinnon, the man who in 2002 hacked into NASA computers, US military and Pentagon for evidence of UFOs was interviewed in early December by Richard Hall.

Gary McKinnon fought for 10 years to avoid being extradited to the United States where he could be penalized with between 60 and 70 years in prison and payment of compensation of 2 million dollars for his computer intrusion. Now again he talks about the images he saw, the “Non-Terrestrial Officers” and much more.









