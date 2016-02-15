Obama: “The truth is we haven’t actually made direct contact with aliens yet.”

Last week US President, Barack Obama, was present in the TV show “The Ellen Show” where, as in the past, he was asked about aliens, in this case by a girl.

Obama responses are characterized by a touch of humor and somehow he doesn’t completely denies the issue, leading to many possible interpretations, or maybe not.

This time the girl asks if aliens are real and Obama replies, “Well, what do you think?” She tells him that after seeing a TV program she believes they are real. After some jokes he replies “The truth is we haven’t actually made direct contact with aliens yet, but when we do I’ll let you know.”

Watch the video:

