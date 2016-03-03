John Podesta, who is managing the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and also has worked hard for government disclosure of UFO files, said in a recent interview that Clinton is ready to look into the issue.
Watch the interview:
Home Disclosure John Podesta Says He Convinced Hillary Clinton To Declassify UFO Files
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SOCIAL NETWORKS
LATEST NEWS
The ISS Live Stream “UFO”
Scott Brando -
0
According to UFO hunter the International Space Station (ISS) was visited (again!) by a mysterious flying object recorded by the camera of the ISS,...