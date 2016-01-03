Hillary Clinton on UFOs: “I’m going to get to the bottom of it.”

A reporter asked the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, about the UFO subject while she was performing her campaign in New Hampshire, to wich she replied: “Yes, I’m going to get to the bottom of it.”

Previously John Podesta, who runs her campaign, tweeted that his biggest regret in 2014 was failing to secure the release of UFO files before his retirement. He was also Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton and adviser to President Barack Obama.

Hillary said: “He has made me personally pledge we are going to get the information out. One way or another. Maybe we could have a task force go to Area 51.”

As we published in April 2014, Bill Clinton was invited to Jimmy Kimmel’s show where he admitted that “If we were visited some day I would’nt be surprised, I just hope that is not like Independence Day (film).” And regarding to Area 51 he stated: “There are no aliens there.” About these comments Hillary said: “I think we may have been (visited already). We don’t know for sure.”

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were part of the “Rockefeller Initiative” where the billionaire Laurance Rockefeller was seeking the release of UFO information held by the government.

Hillary Clinton’s words generated expectation but it is not the first time politicians say similar things during presidential campaigns.

Comments: